Striking Kamloops HBC workers 'don't see an end in sight' after three months on picket line

Striking workers at the Kamloops Hudson’s Bay Company store who have spent nearly three months on the picket line say they "don't see an end in sight," despite a willingness to sit down at the bargaining table.

The store has been closed since Dec. 10, when workers walked off the job seeking higher pay. Negotiations fell through in January, and the workers have been at a standstill with their employer since.

Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 financial secretary, said a meeting with the union’s membership on Tuesday has confirmed the workers remain resolved.

“We're ready to be at the table today, tomorrow, the next day, any day and every day until we can get a collective agreement, and the employer hasn't moved off of their original demand.”

Lawrence said the workers aren’t worried about finances despite being three months into the strike.

“I would say there's absolutely nothing to worry about,” he said.

HBC is offering a one per cent wage increase for each contract year, but the workers want more.

Lawrence said despite the radio silence and little progress over three months, the workers aren’t going anywhere.

“It's just becoming normal for the membership,” he said.

“It's easier that they've done it for three months and it's harder because they don't want to do it anymore.”

Despite there being no official talk of the store shuttering for good, Lawrence told Castanet last month that a permanent closure remains in the back of their minds.

“We're the exact same places we were before and we've been since last time we met the company,” Lawrence said.

“I don’t see an end in sight.”