City of Kamloops says CAO Trawin away on leave, deputy CAO to step in

Photo: KTW file City of Kamloops CAO David Trawin on the steps of city hall

The City of Kamloops has announced its CAO David Trawin will be away on personal leave for an undetermined amount of time.

In a press release, the city said Byron McCorkell, who was named deputy CAO last fall, will be leading the organization in Trawin’s absence.

“CAO Trawin has built an exceptional senior management team that will continue to deliver on the city’s priorities under the direction of Deputy CAO McCorkell,” said Coun. Mike O’Reilly, deputy mayor, in a statement.

The city said it would be making no further comment on the matter in order to respect Trawin’s privacy.