BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists embark on an eight-week journey to prepare for Boogie

Photo: Castanet Max Patel, Kristen Holliday and Dylana Kneeshaw get ready to embark on the first RUNClub Boogie clinic training session on Sunday, March 3.

Join columnists Max Patel, Dylana Kneeshaw and Kristen Holliday each Friday morning over the next seven weeks as they lace up their running shoes to take part in RUNClub training for Boogie the Bridge. Follow their progress as they prepare for the big event, which will kick off on Sunday, April 28 in downtown Kamloops.

A return to Boogie

For over two decades, CFJC TV has been involved with the vibrant spirit of Boogie the Bridge in Kamloops. As I embark on this journey once again in 2024, I find myself reflecting on the profound impact this event has had on my life.

When Jo Berry invited me to share my story once again, I was transported back to 2019, when I first shared my experiences over eight weeks of the Boogie training. The warmth and support I received from the Kamloops community during that time still resonate deeply within me.

In 2019, I embarked on my inaugural long-distance run of 10K at Boogie the Bridge, followed by a challenging 21K at the SunRype event in Kelowna alongside fellow RUNClub members from Kamloops. However, since then, I've faced setbacks due to injuries, which hindered my ability to participate in such endeavours.

Now, in 2024, I'm determined to reclaim that sense of accomplishment by committing to run the mighty 21K at Boogie the Bridge. I began my training last week with a cautious 5K run. I’m excited for the eight-week journey ahead of me to prepare myself physically and mentally for the challenge ahead.

Join me as I navigate the highs and lows of training, rediscovering the resilience within myself and forging new memories along the way. Together, let's embrace the spirit of Boogie the Bridge and celebrate the power of community, resilience, and renewal.

— Max Patel, advertising consultant, Pattison Media Kamloops

'Downright enjoyable'

I didn’t have many fear-fueled expectations going into the first Run Club Boogie training session, but I was nervous about whether I could get through the training session I wanted to try. Mostly because signing up for a 10K run event is a larger undertaking than the usual 5K Boogie event I sign up for.

However, between the pacing of the group, the walk-run intervals, and the easy-going attitude of the coaches and other runners, it was downright enjoyable.

I’m at a stage in life where I’m getting back into working out several times a week, and wanting to try new activities. I ran a half marathon several years ago, but mostly trained alone or occasionally with a friend. I’ve got to say, running with a group was even better than expected. It’s not always easy to leap out of bed and immerse yourself into a workout, but this felt different. It felt like movement for the simple purpose of enjoyment.

After warming down and heading home to hang out with my family, I was tired after a busy weekend leading up, but felt glad that I had gone out to start the day with positive people. Jogging in the sun, while actively appreciating how great the area we live in is? Count me in.

— Dylana Kneeshaw, reporter, CFJC TV

A compassionate community

RUNClub’s Boogie clinic is disguised as a program to help walkers and runners train for the big April event, but upon arriving at Sunday's kick-off, it was immediately clear I signed up for more than I bargained for — I’d taken my first steps into a welcoming group seeking to foster genuine connections and build a compassionate community.

None of this information is new to people who are long-time RUNClub members. However, as a first-time Boogie participant who has never joined a running group before, opting to train alone for past 10K events, I wasn’t sure what to expect.

As a steady, but fair-weather runner, I wasn't sure if I’d fit in with a group I imagined may be dedicated to training for intense distances, or if my pace would slow everyone down. I shouldn’t have worried.

“The hardest thing you did was walk through the door,” organizer Jo Berry told us newbies on Sunday. That was certainly true for me.

My 10K group set off through Riverside Park and across Overlanders Bridge to Schubert Drive. We chatted and enjoyed the warm sun. I spoke with other participants, who had different reasons for joining — a new challenge, a return to healthy habits, to meet others with similar goals.

I’m hoping to push myself to improve my pace and get comfortable running longer distances. I’m happy I’ve found a group with the technical know-how to help me build those skills in an inclusive and positive environment.

— Kristen Holliday, regional editor, Castanet Kamloops