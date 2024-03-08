Brewloops returning to downtown Kamloops in April, bringing beer, music and food trucks

Photo: KTW file

Beer-lovers are invited to downtown Kamloops with BrewLoops marking its annual return to the city’s streets, promising whimsy, performance art and, of course, beer.

In a news release, Brewloops said the annual beer festival will mark its return to the 400-block of Victoria Street and adjacent alleys next month.

Organizers said the festival and charity fundraiser is gearing up to be a celebration of music, craft beer and performance art, with Vancouver-based music group Delhi 2 Dublin taking centre stage.

The festival will feature live performances from seven bands and offerings from more than 25 breweries, ciders and distilleries from around the province, with complimentary culinary choices from food trucks and activities being offered as well. Craft beers, ciders, spirits and non-alcoholic options will be available during the festival.

Organizers said doors will open at 5 p.m. on April 27 and tickets are going for $38.

Tickets are available online and will be available to purchase on-site as well.