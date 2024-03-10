City of Kamloops invites performers, food vendors to apply for this year's Music in the Park series

Photo: KTW file photo. Residents gather in Riverside Park for a past Music in the Park event.

The City of Kamloops is issuing a call for performers and mobile food vendors who want to be part of this summer’s Music in the Park concert series.

In a news release, the city said planning is underway for this year’s series, a “beloved summer tradition” since it started in 1994.

“Music in the Park is renowned for its free evening performances throughout July and August, offering both residents and tourists and opportunity to enjoy a wide array of musical talents,” the city said.

“These performances, suitable for family members of all ages, feature a diverse lineup of artists from Kamloops and across North America, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Musicians from North America are invited to apply to be part of this summer’s event. Organizers have more than 60 nights to fill, and are looking for a “broad spectrum” of performers.

Mobile food vendors with an approved business license and mobile vendor status are also invited to apply to take part in the nightly events.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for local food businesses to reach a large and diverse audience throughout the summer evenings,” the city said.

Applications for musical performers and food vendors are open until May 31, 2024, available through the City of Kamloops website.