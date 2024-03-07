New CVSE pullout, speed cameras on Highway 5 North by the fall, province says

Photo: KTW file

The provincial government has pledged to build a dedicated Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement pullout in response to increasing traffic volume and danger on the Highway 5 corridor north of Kamloops.

In a news release Thursday, the NDP government announced it has awarded a $2.2 million contract to Civil North Consulting Ltd. to build a CVSE inspection pullout 12 kilometres south of Barriere for southbound travel. Construction will begin this spring and is scheduled to be complete by fall.

“The Highway 5 north corridor requires more commercial vehicle inspections,” the provincial release stated.

In addition to the pullout construction, the province said it will launch a new average-speed data-collection system for research purposes between Kamloops and Avola.

Speed data will be collected via cameras that will calculate the average speed of vehicles travelling between two distant points along the highway.

“The project will provide accurate information about vehicle speeds along the highway and help inform future decisions to further improve safety,” the release stated. “The cameras will be used only for ministry data gathering and not speed enforcement, which is the responsibility of police.”

Those cameras are expected to be installed along the highway this spring as well.

The moves come just weeks after Kamloops-area Opposition MLAs Todd Stone and Peter Milobar lamented a lack of funding identified in this year’s budget for any safety improvements to the Highway 5 corridor north of Kamloops.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar and Kamloops-South Thompson also earlier this year pledged that if their BC United Party gains power in the Oct. 19 provincial election, it will spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a suite of infrastructure and safety enforcement upgrades on the stretch of highway, including establising a CVSE inspection station south of Clearwater.

They also pledged the BC United would review the viability of installing dash cameras or speed limiters on commercial trucks.