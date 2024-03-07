Kamloops Mounties say dealers will fell pinch after kilo-plus of cocaine, meth taken off streets

Photo: RCMP Police say these items were seized when two warrants were executed in Kamloops on Feb. 29.

Kamloops Mounties say they took a significant quantity of drugs and weapons off the city’s streets last week, seizing an estimated 10,000 “lethal doses” of fentanyl as well as a kilogram-plus of cocaine and crystal meth — a bust that is expected to impact the bottom line of local drug dealers.

According to police, officers executed two search warrants simultaneously on Feb. 29 — one at a downtown motel and the other at a home in Dallas.

Mounties said two men and a woman were arrested, and investigators seized three guns, ammunition, a Taser, cash and a large amount of drugs.

In a news release, police said they seized more than one kilogram each of cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as 14 ounces of fentanyl, 12 ounces of GHB and one ounce of MDMA.

“The drug seizure is significant in relation to the size of Kamloops and is expected to cause a disruption to those involved in the local drug trade,” RCMP Sgt. Kevin Moore said in a news release.

“Those who are entrenched in the criminal lifestyle and may be concerned about potential fallouts that could occur as a result are encouraged to reach out to the Kamloops RCMP detachment with any information.”

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said he hopes the bust will “send a clear message” to local drug dealers.

“Our strategic priorities will continue to focus on disrupting organized crime and violence, and implementing initiatives to further intelligence-based policing to target high-risk individuals involved in both drug and firearm-related crimes,” he said.

“By addressing the root causes of violence and targeting criminal networks, we aim to help ensure a safer community for everyone.”

According to Mounties, one of the men arrested was held on an outstanding warrants. The others were released pending the outcome of the investigation — a process that could take months.