Police search for two suspects following armed assault in North Kamloops

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Police are seeking these two suspects following an assault report that brought Mounties to the 7-Eleven on Eighth Street on Tuesday.

Kamloops Mounties are searching for two male suspects, one of whom appeared to be armed with a handgun, following an alleged assault Tuesday outside a North Kamloops business.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven in the 900-block of Eighth Street at about 7:15 a.m., and officers arrived to find a victim who had injuries that were not life threatening.

“The motive for the assault is unknown at this time,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

One suspect was described as a white, middle-aged male who was wearing a brown and plaid jacket and dark pants.

The second male suspect, who had his face covered with a blue ski mask, was wearing a camouflage jacket and had a shirt and stocky build.

The suspects made off in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with running boards, black window vents and black tonneau cover and hood scoop.

Anyone with information that may be related is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.