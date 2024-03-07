More collaboration, initial attack needed during wildfire season say presenters at Shuswap fire forum

Photo: Castanet Allan Willocks, a former Northwestern Ontario fire director speaks at the public policy forum Shuswap Firestorm at TRU Wednesday.

A controlled burn caused destruction in the North Shuswap region last summer, and now collaboration with locals and greater emphasis on initial attack is needed to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself.

That was the message more than 100 people heard at the public forum Wednesday called Shuswap Firestorm, held at Thompson Rivers University's Clocktower Theatre, where four speakers presented their thoughts on the wildfire suppression effort in the Shuswap last year.

Host Jim Cooperman, an author, environmentalist and Shuswap advocate, accused the BC Wildfire Service of gross negligence in its decision to ignite a controlled burn on the Adams Lake wildfire, which was fanned by a windstorm before properties were torched in the Scotch Creek area.

He also said rigid enforcement of evacuation orders failed to recognize the skills, capacity and efforts of the hundreds of residents who stayed back to fight the fires.

“It’s been a very traumatic year,” Cooperman told the crowd.

“Last year was nasty and we certainly don't want to see another year like last year, and in order to try to prevent another year like last year, we have been promoting change to how fires are fought.”

Suggestions from presenters

The crowd also heard from Allan Willocks, a former Ontario fire director and current Okanagan resident. Willocks suggested the BCWS put greater emphasis on the initial attacks on wildfires, noting the quick response municipal fire departments aim for when attending fires.

Willocks suggested the BCWS commit to attacking wildfires located within 30 kilometres of communities using air tankers and initial attack crews within just two hours of their detection. He also stressed the need for immediate collaboration with local contractors and communities.

“BCWS cannot do this by themselves — I emphasize that 100 times,” Willocks said. “You guys know they can’t, and they really are just kids, a lot of them from university.”

Willocks said a policy of fighting fires from dusk to dawn should be in place and an independent peer review of the BCWS handling of last summer’s wildfires should be conducted, along with a review conducted from their clients — the residents of the North Shuswap.

Karl Bischoff, a North Shuswap rancher and logger with many years of experience fighting wildfires, also spoke to the crowd. He was also one of the residents on the ground trying to save homes during the fires, and got emotional multiple times Wednesday as he described those efforts.

He suggested that when short on manpower, the BCWS call upon local fire departments to train volunteers to act as rapid response teams to handle small spot fires.

“We can come as we want, we can leave anytime we want,” Bischoff said. “There's no strings attached, and we do it for free.”

Petition with over 3,000 names

Cooperman also discussed a petition he delivered to Premier David Eby on Feb. 15 calling for a public inquiry into the Shuswap wildfires and reforms to forest management and wildfire protocols.

He said the petition now has about 3,300 signatures.

Cooperman accused the BCWS of having an over-centralized command structure, failing to attack wildfires hard and fast, lacking adequate air attack resources for initial wildfire attacks, being unable to effectively manage heavy equipment, refusing to utilize local resources, initiating counterproductive evacuation orders and inappropriately using planned ignitions.

In his petition, Cooperman suggest solutions to these problems — having the province re-focus wildfire suppression on initial attacks, utilize local resources, minimize the use of out-of-province firefighters in favour of establishing more wildfire crews within B.C., directly contact all forestry heavy equipment operators and re-establish a fire warden system.

CSRD director stresses speed in evac

Columbia Shuswap Regional District director Jay Simpson described the evacuation effort during the fires as “a bit of a shitshow.”

Simpson, who stayed in the Shuswap to help during the fires, said it is not a quick process to get an evacuation order in place, noting the chair of the regional district board of directors has to sign off on it before it can be implemented.

“The way that things are done is not set up to make things quick or easy. And even when the decisions are made, it still takes a while for those decisions to be actually put into effect,” Simpson said.

He said the alert went out on an app and claimed many people missed that message and did not receive the evacuation order right away.

“That's another kind of step in the process that delays action,” he said.

Simpson also said that by the time the order came through there were flames around the Scotch Creek Bridge and many people had to drive east where they were met with backroads that were hard to navigate.

“It's just, again, a shitshow,” Simpson said.

In another example of the slow process, Simpson described his experience in which the CRSD was going to evacuate people via boat and he offered to help out with his craft, but when he attended officials were still trying to get people organized.

“We’re going to learn so much from this, I hope,” Simpson said. “I hope we [CRSD] make some changes.”