Proposed research centre at TRU to go to board of governors for final approval

Photo: TRU

With approval from the university’s senate, a proposed research centre at Thompson Rivers University will now go in front of its board of governors for final approval.

TRU’s proposed Population Health and Aging Rural Research Centre says its aim is to find ways to improve the health of older adults living in rural areas

The research centre would be headed up by Dr. Juanita-Dawne Bascu, assistant professor in the university’s school of nursing and Canadian Research Chair in nursing and population health.

“Our vision of the PHARR centre is really to enhance the health equity, the unfair, avoidable and unjust differences in health outcomes and aging in place for rural older adults,” Bascu told TRU's senate.

“Our mission of the PHARR centre is to promote community driven research informed by lived experience of rural older adults, including people living with dementia and their family care partners.”

Bascu said policy solutions are often based on data and research from urban areas, despite older adults in rural areas facing higher rates of functional disability, chronic disease, cognitive impairment and dementia.

Dean or nursing, Rani Srivastava, who provided a letter of support for the centre, commended Bascu, saying the school of nursing was proud to be part of the proposed centre.

“The proposals that you see in front of you has come with a lot of hard work, a lot of collaborative decision making and working with colleagues at TRU,” Srivastava said to TRU’s senate.

TRU President Brett Fairbairn said the proposal “epitomizes” what the university looks for in a research centre.

“This proposal does what we want interdisciplinary research centres to do,” Fairbairn said.

“It's supporting the work of a multi disciplinary team of scholars by accessing outside resources and networks to work on topics of practical significance in the community.”

The centre would host events to showcase the work of the centre, create a newsletter, podcast series, seminar series, an annual symposium and create internship opportunities for TRU students and develop an interdisciplinary course on population health.

Now with senate’s approval, the board of governors will make the final decision at an upcoming meeting. The next board of governors meeting will be held March 28.