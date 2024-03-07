Feds pump brakes on City of Kamloops housing accelerator hopes

Photo: KTW

The City of Kamloops is hoping to get answers on why it was denied millions of dollars in federal grant money for housing initiatives.

“Every little bit counts, but it's not the end of the world if we don't have this because we're going to make do without it,” Stephen Bentley, city's community planning manager, told Castanet Kamloops.

The municipality’s application for $15.6 million from the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund was denied without explanation, while 179 housing agreements were reached with cities across Canada that will help build 750,000 homes over the next decade.

Ottawa said the competitive process for funding resulted in 544 applications, but only one-third of them were successful. In B.C., only 11 cities received funding out of 87 that applied.

Most successful B.C . applicants were Lower Mainland communities, while the lone B.C. Interior recipient was Kelowna, which received $31.5 million. The other successful applicants were Victoria ($18 million), Campbell River ($10 million), Comox ($5 million), Abbotsford ($25.6 million), Burnaby ($43 million), Coquitlam ($25 million), Squamish ($7 million), Richmond ($35.9 million), Surrey ($95 million) and Vancouver ($115 million).

Bentley said the city is meeting with the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation on Thursday to try and get some rationale as to why their application was denied and whether there may be another intake or other grant opportunities they could seek.

“Hopefully, we'll get some more info from them,” he said.

Funds would have helped

If awarded to Kamloops, the city would have split the money towards initiatives under affordable housing, infrastructure and community infrastructure, as per the grant, but did not earmark funds for any specific projects.

“It would of been based on where is development actually happening [in town] and then that would be where we would identify — we need a water main in this area for this project, or whatever upgrade — and we would allocate it there,” Bentley said.

He said the funds could have gone into municipal projects such as roads and sidewalks, or even its affordable housing reserve fund.

Bentley said the city will still move ahead with the projects for which it had intended to use the grant money, adding the federal dollars are still just “a drop in the bucket” in the grand scheme of what total project costs would be.

“We’ll just proceed as we've been proceeding. We just kind of have to budget for everything without it,” Bentley said. “[A] grant is nice if we have it and if we don't we make do.”

Provincial housing targets

Under the provincial government’s Housing Supply Act, Kamloops is expected to add 4,236 housing units in the next five years — 847 new housing units per year, or 70 per month.

The total number will count new units that are move-in ready as of Oct. 1, 2023, minus units lost through demolition. According to Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, that amount is 13 per cent more than what the city produced over the last half-decade.

Bentley said the city is currently below that target, and the grant would of helped in their effort to meet their target, but will strive to do so anyway.

The $4-billion program, delivered via the CMHC, offered communities federal dollars in exchange for changes to bylaws and regulations that would boost home construction.

The agreements, which run until 2026-27, are expected to help fast-track 107,000 permits within the next three years.