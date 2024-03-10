City of Kamloops sets three more dates for neighbourhood-specific town hall meetings

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops has confirmed the final three dates in its series of town hall meetings, with two in-person events and one virtual meeting planned over the next few months.

In a news release, the city said the next event in its Community and Council Conversations series will take place on Wednesday, March 13, for residents of Batchelor Heights, Brocklehurst and Tranquille.

The meeting will take place at the Sports Centre Lounge at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

On Thursday, April 25, the city will host a session for residents of Pineview Valley, Aberdeen, Dufferin, Iron Mask and Knutsford at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre. The meeting will be held in the Hilltop Room from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

An online session will take place over Zoom on Wednesday, May 22, for any resident unable to meet with council in person, or who prefers taking part in a virtual event.

More information on the events can be found on the city’s Let’s Talk page.