Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP vehicle rear-ended in Columbia Street crash

Police cruiser rear-ended

An RCMP cruiser was rear ended near the corner of Columbia Street West and McGill Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Columbia Street. Additional police vehicles and Kamloops Fire Rescue arrived on scene a short time later, according to a Castanet reader in the area.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said there are no apparent injuries to the officer involved in the collision. The status of the person in the other vehicle is unknown at this time.

Castanet will update the story if more information becomes known.

