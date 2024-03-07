North Shore BIA looks to refresh 'The Shore' branding, add new banners and lighting

Photo: Facebook / NSBIA Refreshed signs, banners are coming to the North Shore this year, according to the NSBIA's executive director.

Signs near the Overlanders and Halston bridges welcoming people to the North Shore will look a little different later this year, thanks to a project underway from the neighbourhood’s business improvement association.

Jeremy Heighton, executive director for the North Shore Business Improvement Association, said the BIA is expecting new signage — along with new banners on the Tranquille corridor — will be installed by the end of September.

Heighton said residents can expect a slight change from the current “The Shore” branding, which has been around for about five years.

“We've done a minor refreshment, where we've added the word ‘north’ to the front of the word ‘shore’ in a smaller letter, but it's basically the same concept," he said.

"The design is sound, we just wanted to go back and re-embrace the North Shore aspect."

He said the “disruptive branding” of "The Shore" branding received a lot of traction, even though some long-time North Shore residents were resistant.

“It was a bit of a change, it was sort of hard to wrap their minds around. But what we also found was that the newer entrepreneurs that were coming to this side of the river were drawn to the brand, because it showed it was innovative and bright and refreshed and different,” he said.

“What we're now going to do is marry the two pieces together, and create a little bit of the best of both worlds.”

He said in the next few weeks, the NSBIA will put out a call for a designer who can add a strong visual component to the word elements, with the intention of setting up the refreshed banners and signs in the fall.

Brightening up Tranquille

Heighton noted the NSBIA is also working with Tourism Kamloops to install new lighting to brighten up the Tranquille corridor — an extension to the Illuminate Kamloops project the tourism agency set up in December.

The two groups wrote a letter to Kamloops council asking for its support of a grant application for the project, saying the new lighting will improve safety and will help attract residents and visitors to the North Shore.

The project will involve installing lights on the sidewalk side of all street banner poles on both sides of Tranquille Road, from Overlanders Bridge to Northills Shopping Centre.

"Increased active lighting will act to enhance community safety and vibrancy by creating a strong sense of place and connection to the district the individual is within," the groups wrote in its letter to council.

"Banner redesign will enhance the light fields and aid in visual recognition of community specific items, such as the Tranquille Market District. ... Over the next few years these two primary elements will link to wayfinding signage and pavement designs, further enhancing sense of place."

Aside from potential grant funding, Heighton said money for these projects will come from the NSBIA’s new Public Realm Improvement Fund, an annual contribution of $250,000 from the City of Kamloops’ gaming reserve. The fund was approved by council during last year’s budget process, and does not draw on taxation or BIA membership fees.