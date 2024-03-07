Venture Kamloops launches new program with aim to help local businesses through change

Venture Kamloops has launched a new program aimed at helping local businesses adapt to change, with a downtown bridal shop serving as the inaugural participant.

Nicole Bruce, economic development manager of Venture Kamloops, said the goal of the VK Pivot+ Program is to help local businesses through transitional periods — including adopting a new business model, selling the business or adding a new location.

“Essentially, Venture Kamloops would like to support businesses in our community through transitional times with planning as well as expertise so that they can navigate that process and streamline it so that they can become profitable through that process sooner than later,” Bruce said.

The process is broken down into two phases, the first involves business and financial planning which undergoes an evaluation from a committee and the second is implementing the plan. Bruce said there is a suite of services that will be used during implementation.

Brittany Lund, owner of Wattie Rd. Bridal on Seymour Street, is the inaugural participant of the new program and says she is currently in the implementation phase after opening a new storefront last year.

“It's helped me kind of grow my business, meet connections, helped me with my financial planning and just get more awareness to our business through social media and connections to other businesses in the area,” Lund said.

“We’re connecting with other local vendors for marketing and social media and things like that. So we're hoping that will help us grow as well.”

Lund said she has operated a studio space for custom wedding dresses and alterations for three years, but only recently expanded to include a storefront last October.

Bruce said because Venture Kamloops is a non-profit created by the City of Kamloops, serving as the city's economic-development arm, services are complementary and no fees are charged.

“However, when they move into the second phase of the program, they do create relationships with service providers and those do come at a discounted rate,” Bruce said.

She said conditions across the province have created a transitional period for many businesses, and the goal of the program is to support a business through that transition.

“When you look at business in general, we know that 98% of businesses in BC are small businesses, we know we have a retiring population and we know that we have constant change, and so that's really created an environment for a lot of transition for businesses in one way or another,” Bruce said.

“I would say here in Kamloops, we've witnessed the struggles as well as the opportunities. Because with change, it's not just struggles, as we know, it can create great opportunity for other types of businesses and that's equally as difficult to manage at times.”

The VK Pivot+ Program is modelled after Venture Kamloops’ Accelerate program, intended to aid startups move into their first commercial lease.

Bruce said businesses interested in the program can request a consultation through Venture Kamloops’ website.