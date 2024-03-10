Kamloops residents asked for input on museum’s future

Photo: City of Kamloops The Kamloops Museum on the corner of Seymour Street and Second Avenue in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops residents are being invited to share their vision on how to rethink the Kamloops Museum.

The museum, Secwepemc Museum and Heritage Park and the Royal BC Museum will host a discussion and workshop next Thursday about the role the facility plays in the community.

The talk aims to expand the museum’s mandates and collaboration — with the Secwepemc Museum and Heritage Park, and the general public. The Royal BC Museum, meanwhile, will play a hosting role, framing the discussion around representation in the wider context of the province.

“Your voice, knowledge and lived experiences are important contributions to this discussion,” a press release from the City of Kamloops stated.

The event will begin with an opening prayer and from the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Language and Culture Department followed by opening remarks from the Secwepemc Museum and Heritage Park, the Royal BC Museum, and the Kamloops Museum and Archives.

There will be four 15-minute breakout sessions beginning at 10:15 a.m., which explore the themes of Indigenous Reconciliation and the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act implementation, the format and location of museum experiences, diversity and representation, and inclusion and accessibility.

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on March 14.

To find more information, visit the Kamloops Museum website.