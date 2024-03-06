Mounties seek footage, tips after pair of break-ins at North Kamloops church

Photo: KTW file photo.

Kamloops Mounties are looking for information from the public after a pair of break-ins happened last month at a North Shore church.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said on Feb. 17 at about 9 a.m., officers received a report of a break and enter that happened overnight at a church on the 300-block of Fortune Drive. Evelyn noted the same church was broken into on Feb. 2.

Electronics and miscellaneous items were taken, including televisions, stereos, microphones and amps.

“We are reaching out to the public to please check their security and dash camera footage from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17 and Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, and to be mindful of any suspicious vehicles or people in the area,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with security or dash cam footage that might be related to the break-ins is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.