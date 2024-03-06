FireFit nationals, worlds expected to bring hundreds of firefighters to Kamloops

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighters compete in the Firefit Championships in Montreal on July 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Tournament Capital has been unveiled as the host of the 2024 FireFit Worlds and Canadian National Championship.

The five-day event is expected to bring more than 350 participants to Kamloops from fire departments across Canada, the U.S., New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

FireFit events see first responders compete in a series of physically and mentally demanding challenges.

“In addition to being an exciting event with qualifying rounds and a championship final, the FireFit event provides a positive and informative light on first responders,” the Kamloops Sports Council said in a news release Wednesday announcing the event.

“Spectators are encouraged to come out to the west end of McArthur Island from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29 to watch the competition going on throughout the day.”

A formal schedule is expected to be made available closer to September.

Organizers are looking for volunteers and sponsors. Anyone interested can contact the Kamloops Sports Council by email or by phone at 250-828-3822.