City councillor Sarai will seek BC NDP nomination for new Kamloops-Centre riding

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai has announced his intention to run for NDP candidate in the upcoming provincial election.

UPDATE: 12:07 p.m.

A city councillor seeking the nomination to represent the BC NDP in the new Kamloops Centre riding in the upcoming provincial election says he hopes to get the opportunity to advocate for the community in Victoria.

Coun. Bill Sarai said as a long-time Kamloops resident and local elected official, he has a “deep understanding” of the issues impacting the city — from affordability and public safety to ensuring the community grows in a sustainable and successful way.

“I’ve raised a family here, I’ve committed to committees here, coached soccer here," Sarai told Castanet Kamloops.

"This community is deeply ingrained in my identity and I want to ensure that it remains a livable community for generations to come — whether they're for my three kids or my grandkids, and the folks that are about to discover how great our community is."

Sarai was first elected to Kamloops council in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. He also serves on the TNRD board of directors and is involved with the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA), where he started as a member at large and is now second vice president.

He said many of the issues impacting Kamloops are shared by the 37 other communities represented through SILGA. Through his work, Sarai said he’s come to understand the responsibilities of each level of government, and where gaps remain.

“I want to be that voice of the residents of Kamloops to fill those gaps in Victoria,” Sarai said.

The new Kamloops-Centre riding stretches from Cooney Bay in the north to Knutsford in the south, encompassing the airport, North Kamloops, downtown, Sahali and Aberdeen.

“Those are the residents that have supported me in my two terms on city council," Sarai said.

"I’ve been to every four corners of the city and met with residents, taking phone calls. And I think I've proven to the residents by being elected a second time that I do put in the hard work, and I walk the walk,” Sarai said.

Sarai said he looks forward to showing party members he is the candidate with the greatest chance of success for the Kamloops Centre riding.

“I think I've made some great connections in Victoria, and I want to continue and grow those," he said.

"I think the NDP, in my opinion, will be the third-term government coming up — and I want to be part of it.”

ORIGINAL: 11:21 a.m.

A Kamloops city councillor has announced he will be seeking nomination to be a provincial NDP candidate in this year’s election.

Coun. Bill Sarai told Castanet Kamloops he will be running for the opportunity to represent the new Kamloops Centre riding.

Sarai was first elected as a city councillor in 2018, and was re-elected for his second council term in 2022.

Last fall, BC United MLA Peter Milobar, who currently represents Kamloops-North Thompson, said he will seek re-election for Kamloops Centre.

The provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19.