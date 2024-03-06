Tickets still available for Kamloops chamber event next week featuring Casimir, Hamer-Jackson

Photo: KTW file Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Tk'emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, pictured here at a community-to-community forum last year, will deliver speeches next week at an event put on by the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are still available for an event next week at which Tk’emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson will talk about the state and future of the community.

An Evening With Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson will run on March 14 at Thompson Rivers University’s Grand Hall. The event is put on by the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce, presented by Rogers Business and TRU.

Acacia Pangilinan, the chamber’s executive director, previously told Castanet there’s plenty to discuss for the two local leaders.

“What we've seen in the past has been really great conversations around new developments that are slated for the year. Tk’emlups has a number of developments within their business and economic development department, and lots of opportunities that will be coming forward over the next year, 18 months,” she said, noting the same is expected in 2024.

“And then same with the city side, we're hearing a lot from the city talking about Build Kamloops and exploring the potential for different amenities and infrastructure pieces.”

The event is slated to run from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., starting with a networking reception. Speeches are expected to get underway at 7 p.m.

Single tickets are available from $125 to $175, and tables of 10 can be purchased starting at $1,150.

For more information or to register, click here.