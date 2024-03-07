Elderly Clearwater man facing charges following alleged drunken naked walks to Dairy Queen

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

An elderly North Thompson man is facing seven mischief charges, accused of repeatedly getting drunk, stripping naked and walking to the local Dairy Queen.

Michael Martin Goller, 72, was granted bail Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court. He is facing seven counts of mischief stemming from three separate allegations dating back nearly four years.

The first incident is alleged to have taken place on July 27, 2020. Crown prosecutor Alex Wheele said Goller’s neighbours called police to report he was intoxicated and naked near the Dairy Queen in Clearwater.

“It seems this is a pattern for him — something that he’s known to do,” Wheele said.

“His neighbours are unfortunately well aware of that. It’s been going on for years.”

Goller is alleged to have done the same thing again on Sept. 29, 2020, and on April 23, 2021, when Mounties said they arrived at the scene to find him kneeling on the ground defecating.

Wheele said Goller has a criminal record with numerous related convictions dating back to 2007. He described the short walk from Goller's home to the Dairy Queen as "his usual route" for such offending.

“It’s got to the point now where Mr. Goller has served significant jail sentences for these types of offences,” he said.

"He served effectively a 90-day sentence in 2013 for a similar offence. So he is looking at a jail sentence on these files, too.”

Court heard Goller, who appeared in court via video from a jail in Surrey, has been sober for two years and is living temporarily in the Lower Mainland.

He was granted bail following Wednesday’s hearing, ordered to pay a $500 cash deposit and abide by a number of strict conditions, including one prohibiting him from being nude in a public place.

Goller is due back in court on March 21.