Some big names on list of finalists for 2024 Kamloops Sports Council Athletic Awards

Photo: The Canadian Press than Katzberg celebrates winning the gold medal and setting a new Pan American record in the men's hammer throw final last year at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. MARTIN MEJIA, AP

Logan Stankoven and Ethan Katzberg headline the list of finalists for this year’s Kamloops Sports Council Athletic Awards.

The awards will be doled out on April 6 in a banquet at the Colombo Lodge, at which the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2024 — the 1973-74 Kamloops Kinsmen bantam hockey team, sports advocate KJ Klontz, curler/runner Randy Nelson and former minor hockey executive Jim Roode — will be inducted.

Stankoven, who is in the midst of his first NHL hot streak, and Katzberg, the Kamloops-based hammer thrower who last year won a surprise world title, are joined by canoe-kayak athlete Harris Hunter in the male athlete of the year category, which is sponsored by the Kamloops Minor Baseball Association.

Gabby Armstrong (athletics), Kendra Woodland (hockey) and Kaila Butler (athletics) are finalists in the female athlete of the year category, sponsored by LN Group.

Stan Marek (canoe-kayak), Dylan Armstrong (athletics) and Graham MacGregor (volleyball) are finalists in the coach of the year category, sponsored by Stags Head Liquor Store.

Finalists in the team of the year category, sponsored by the Kamloops Blazers Sports Society, are the South Kamloops boys’ volleyball team that won a provincial title in the fall, the U15A Female Blazers (hockey) and the Kamloops Blazers, who hosted last year’s Memorial Cup.

Radio NL’s Jon Keen is joined by Scotties organizers Linda Bolton and Brenda Nordin, as well as Memorial Cup organizers Yves Lacasse and Norm Daley, in the sport person of the year category, sponsored by Nutech Fire Protection and Safety Services.

In the international excellence category, sponsored by PacificSport Interior BC, finalists are Woodland, Butler and Stankoven.

Finalists for the university award, sponsored by Thompson Rivers University athletics, are Maddy Gobeil (basketball), Ray Rumo (soccer) and Tyrelle Chadwick (baseball).

This year’s banquet will be the first to be held in person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For information or tickets, click here or call the council at 250-828-3822.