Kamloops Fire Rescue chief says talks on addressing medical call impact will continue after supplemental budget vote

The Tournament Capital’s fire chief says he will be working with a council committee to determine how to alleviate the impact on Kamloops Fire Rescue as its members respond to an ever-increasing number of medical calls.

On Tuesday, council’s committee of the whole voted in favour of sending a business case for a dedicated KFR medical response unit to its safety and security committee for further discussion, opting against including the $1 million initiative in this year’s budget.

Council members — along with residents who weighed in on a budget-related survey — voiced concern the City of Kamloops was taking on more costs related to a matter which ultimately falls under provincial jurisdiction.

“I understand council’s dilemma, medical response is a responsibility of the province,” Ken Uzeloc, KFR fire chief, told reporters following the meeting.

Uzeloc said the fire service has historically responded to medical calls in Canada and North America for decades because fire halls are strategically located in communities for a quick response. However, he noted the health-care system is taxed, which is having a “domino effect” on things like medical and fire response.

“I understand the concern about provincial downloading. Obviously, I'll be working to work with the committee on what we can do to help alleviate what is still a problem for us — 66 per cent of our calls are medical calls, which are tying up a lot of resources and impacting our performance,” Uzeloc said.

The supplemental budget request put forward to council included adding an SUV to KFR’s fleet, staffed with two medical responders which would serve as the initial daytime response unit for all medical calls from the east North Shore and downtown areas.

This would allow the front-line engine and four crew members to focus on fire protection, reducing the risk of a delayed response to other incidents and easing wear and tear on large apparatus.

Committee to further discuss business case

On Tuesday, Coun. Katie Neustaeter put forward the motion to bring the business case to the safety and security committee for further discussion.

"This is certainly needed — and that's reflected in the fact that we asked for a business case to come forward, but I believe the intention was for it to come back to the committee to discuss and decide best next steps, and that probably does look like advocacy to the province to meet this need and to fill in the funding gap,” Neustaeter said.

“[The] best and most appropriate use could be determined at that level as we decide how we would like to address this.”

She said council is concerned with the wear on its infrastructure as multi-million dollar firefighting apparatus respond to medical calls, as well as the downloaded responsibility and costs — including money KFR pays for Naloxone, the medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, which is available at no cost to members of the public.

Last September, Kamloops council supported a Union of B.C. Municipalities resolution which originated from Prince George, calling on the province to develop a funding model where local governments are reimbursed for the costs of firefighters responding to medical calls.

Neustaeter told Castanet Kamloops the committee could decide to submit the business case to the province, or attach to a report it previously requested which will quantify the costs of provincial downloading — a report also intended to be sent to B.C. government representatives.

In the meantime, Uzeloc said KFR will continue to send its trucks with four members to attend urgent medical calls. He noted KFR is only dispatched to assist with the three most serious types of calls — those that are determined to be critical or life-threatening, those which may become critical dependant on ambulance availability, or if the life-threatening nature of the situation is still unknown.

Neustaeter's motion to send the KFR business case to the committee was passed 8-1, with Coun. Dale Bass opposed.

Bass said she understood concerns around downloading, but asked her colleagues, "if we don't do it, who will?"

"We can sit here and say the province should be paying for it, B.C. ambulance should be doing it. If they don't, who will?" Bass said. "And what does that mean for the person who's waiting there for someone to come and help them?"