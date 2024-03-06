Bail denied for Kamloops man accused of beating, then menacing his girlfriend

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man is facing serious criminal charges, accused of beating his girlfriend and then sneaking into her hospital room to menace her.

Police were called to the Grandview Motel off Columbia Street West just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 for a report of an assault.

Court heard Mounties arrived to find a woman with a bloodied and swollen right cheek who said she’d been attacked by her boyfriend.

Mitchell Brody Lee McMillan, 33, was arrested and later released on conditions prohibiting him from having any contact with the complainant.

McMillan is accused of breaching that condition a few days later, when he is alleged to have visited the complainant inside Royal Inland Hospital's emergency department. The woman told police she awoke on Feb. 8 in a hospital bed, for reasons unrelated to the alleged assault, to find McMillan sitting near her.

“She heard Mr. McMillan’s voice telling her that when she’s ready to leave the hospital, he will come get her,” Crown prosecutor Bonnie MacDonald said in court Tuesday during McMillan's bail hearing.

“At this time the nurse in emergency told Mr. McMillan to leave because she needed to recover.”

McMillan was arrested on Feb. 28 after he called police to report men armed with shotguns outside his suite at the Canada’s Best Value Inn, 1390 Columbia St. He was experiencing a drug-induced delusion, court heard.

The complainant from the Feb. 4 assault was found inside McMillan’s motel room at the time of his arrest, MacDonald said, setting out another alleged breach of his conditions.

Provincial court Judge Cathaline Heinrichs denied McMillan’s application for release, pointing to his criminal record and lack of a bail plan.

McMillan is due back in court on March 21.