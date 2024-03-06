Kamloops hospital district will be asked to pay big chunk of cost overruns on RIH project

Photo: RIH A renovation of the RIH ER is part of phase two renovations that have ballooned in the years since the project began.

The Thompson Regional Hospital District will be asked to foot an amount of a $40 million increase in costs to a renovation project at Royal Inland Hospital.

Costs on phase two of the RIH improvement project have ballooned by 75 per cent to more than $93 million — a change the health authority is blaming on price increases brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Interior Health is seeing the impact of the labour availability, supply chain delays and construction inflation on our capital projects. This has resulted in an increase of approximately $40 million to the overall budget for the second phase of the Royal Inland Hospital improvement project,” a spokesperson form Interior Health told Castanet Kamloops.

The original estimated budget in 2016 for phase two was $53.4 million for renovations that including a renovation of the emergency department, a post-anesthetic recovery unit and new Pediatric unit.

According to IH, the health authority is “working with funding partners to address the increase.”

An IH spokesperson told Castanet Kamloops the health authority will be asking the TRHD to shoulder a portion of the cost overruns, and will make that request at the hospital district’s meeting later this month set for March 21.

The spokesperson explained that while the exact amount of IH's request has not been determined, a typical request would be for the TRHD to cover about 40 per cent of cost overruns. In this case, that would be about $16 million.

“It is important to note that this project’s original budget was set in 2016 — about eight years ago and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic which significantly impacted costs associated with capital projects for health care and other industries,” the spokesperson stated in an email.

Meanwhile most of the renovations included in phase two are expected to open this year, while a major renovation of the emergency department expected to be complete in the fall of 2026.

The new post anesthetics room is expected to be complete in April, while the first phase of the morgue project is expected to be complete in May, and phase two complete by this fall.

The new pediatric unit should be ready by June, an ambulance garage ready by July, phase one of the ER renovation — including the emergency entrance, triage and waiting area — completed by September and day care surgery space ready by the fall.

These phase two renovations followed the construction of the $417-million Phil and Jeannie Gaglardi Tower, which opened on July 18, 2022.