No foul play suspected after Kamloops Mounties ID skeletal remains as missing man

Photo: Castanet

Skeletal remains found last week on Mission Flats have been identified as belonging to a Kamloops man who vanished more than four years ago, and Mounties do not suspect foul play.

The remains were located at about 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, according to police, near the City of Kamloops landfill on Mission Flats Road.

Mounties said they expected their investigation would take some time, but the remains were quickly identified as Jason Redhead, who was last seen on Feb. 19, 2020.

“A media release was issued by the Kamloops RCMP detachment requesting public assistance in June of 2020, after police were notified of his disappearance and other efforts to locate him had been exhausted,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“We hope that his discovery brings some small amount of closure to those who have looked for him.”