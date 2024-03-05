Smoke in Lac Le Jeune is from a controlled burn, says Kamloops Fire Rescue

Photo: KTW Controlled burn file photo.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is advising the public that smoke rising from the Lac Le Jeune area is from controlled burns of brush being carried out in the area.

"If you’re headed to Lac Le Jeune and you see smoke, don’t be alarmed. Crews are working to keep us all safe from wildfire," the fire department posted on social media Tuesday morning.

There have been a number of these burns conducted around the city as of late, including last week in the Kenna Catwright area.

"It's worth noting there's a lot of them," KFR life safety co-ordinator Jeff Post told Castanet Kamloops.

"We're going to have as many of these as we can as long as the venting index allows, so if people see smoke in treed areas right now you can call us [Kamloops Fire Rescue] and get more information."

He said the city, through the FireSmart program will rank green spaces high, medium or low for fire mitigation need and burn off piles of brush over time using contracted crews.

He said once the city's new FireSmart coordinator begins working the city plans to conduct even more burns, but this year's work is about the same as year's past.

Fire fuel mitigation burns are permitted in Kamloops until March 31.