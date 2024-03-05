Westsyde pool reopens after medical incident forced temporary closure, City of Kamloops says

Photo: City of Kamloops Westsyde Pool

UPDATE: 6:20 p.m.

The Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre reopened at 3 p.m. Tuesday after an earlier closure due to a medical incident.

In a social media post, the city said the pool was reopened from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and would resume its regular hours on Wednesday.

Hours of operation for the Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre can be found on the City of Kamloops website.

ORIGINAL: 12:37 p.m.

A medical incident closed the Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre Tuesday morning, according to the City of Kamloops.

"We take the health and safety of our facility very seriously, and we appreciate your understanding as we take the time to follow our protocols," a social media post from the city stated.

Passholders are invited to use the Canada Games Aquatic Centre in the meantime.

The city has not indicated an estimated time the facility might reopen.