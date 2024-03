Photo: City of Kamloops Westsyde Pool

A medical incident closed the Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre Tuesday morning, according to the City of Kamloops.

"We take the health and safety of our facility very seriously, and we appreciate your understanding as we take the time to follow our protocols," a social media post from the city stated.

Passholders are invited to use the Canada Games Aquatic Centre in the meantime.

The city has not indicated an estimated time the facility might reopen.