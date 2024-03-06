Kamloops Fire Rescue invites input from businesses, residents in Standards of Cover initiative

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Fire Rescue is seeking input from businesses and residents as it looks to evaluate its emergency response performance and develop response strategies tailored to the community.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said KFR is looking to enhance community safety and its emergency response capabilities by undertaking a Community Risk Assessment and Standards of Cover initiative.

The objectives of the initiative include evaluating historic response performance, identifying successes and areas for improvement, establishing benchmark levels of service approved by city council, and balancing best practices and community needs to ensure an acceptable, affordable level of service.

“We are committed to continuously improving our emergency response capabilities and ensuring the safety of everyone in our community,” said Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc in a statement.

“The insights gathered through this initiative will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our department and enhancing our ability to serve the needs of Kamloops residents.”

In a statement, the city noted the outcome of the initiative will help formulate the 10-year Kamloops Fire Rescue Master Plan.

KFR plans to speak with local businesses and residents to get feedback on the expectations, experiences and interactions with emergency services through the various stages of the initiative.

Feedback will be reviewed, taken into consideration when building the final document, and will be brought forward to council in 2024.

Online surveys for businesses and residents are open until midnight on March 31, 2024. Paper copies are available at city hall or at Fire Station 1.

Community members can also opt to visit the city’s Let’s Talk page and share contributions to two questions, or take a quick poll.

More information about KFR and the Community Risk Assessment and Standards of Cover Initiative can be found on the city’s Let’s Talk page.