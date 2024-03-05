TRU raises more than $81K for student awards, lab kits during annual Day of Giving

Photo: TRU

During its seventh annual Day of Giving, Thompson Rivers University surpassed its fundraising goal by more than $30,000.

The goal of the university is to raised $1,000 every hour of the 48 hour event held from Feb. 29 to March 1. In a news release, TRU said a total of 223 donors gave a total of $81,591.50.

Organizers said this year’s donations included 90 current TRU students visiting the Day of Giving booth on campus, who allocated $970 from an anonymous donor to the funds of their choice.

“We are absolutely thrilled and so encouraged by the support of this year’s Day of Giving,” said Katrina Harding, TRU advancement officer, annual giving.

“It signifies not only financial relief for students, but also that the communities of TRU — including alumni, Kamloops, Williams Lake, the surrounding areas — are taking action to help improve the world by increasing access to education.”

Event organizers said they were "overwhelmed" and that donors gave generously to student scholarships, awards and bursaries and the Health Care Equipment Fund.

The equipment fund was created during last year’s event to raise funds to provide lab kits to nursing, and respiratory technology students.

Donors were able to contribute their donations to the fund of their choice, including donating to the TRU WolfPack, student scholarships, Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada, the Williams Lake endowed fund and healthcare student equipment fund.

“My educational journey at TRU was helped along by financial support from the TRU Foundation and the amazing people there and in the Financial Aid and Awards office. It's my turn to be on the other side. Students matter,” said donor Elizabeth Andrucson.

Another donor, Lori Marchand, said her donation was to honour the work TRU does to support Indigenous students in their academic pursuits.