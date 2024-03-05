Westsyde secondary goes undefeated to win girls' gold at curling provincials

Photo: Randy Nelson (L-R): Fifth Kylie Bottineau, Lead Alicia Evans, Second Maya Stodola, Third Jacey Hallstrom, Skip Bethany Evans and coach Brad Thompson.

The Westsyde secondary girls curling team has claimed first place in a provincial championship, beating out every competitor in the round-robin competition.

Brad Thompson, who coached the undefeated team to a gold medal, said the Westsyde Whundas were one of seven women’s teams competing in the 2024 Girls High School Provincial Championship.

“It was awesome. We played really well. They were focused every game and we put a lot of work in going into this, so it was nice seeing the way they played every game,” Thompson said.

Skip Bethany Evans, second Maya Stodola, third Jacey Hallstrom, lead Alicia Evans and fifth Kylie Bottineau made up the championship team coached by Thompson and Kendra Hallstrom.

“They were ecstatic,” Thompson said. “It felt like a lot of years previous work paid off.”

Thompson said all the players of the championship squad will be able to return next year to compete again.

The NorKam boys team who were competing in the 2024 Boys Provincial Championship also took home a bronze medal out of the eight teams competing.

Thompson said the NorKam boys team was a single win away from making it to the finals.

“They lost an extra end to the team that won that gold medal and that team’s last round-robin game so they were one win away from being in the final themselves,” he said.

“Those boys played really well as well.”