Driver arrested, charges pending after road rage incident leaves Kamloops RCMP vehicle damaged

A driver was arrested following a violent road rage incident last weekend that damaged an RCMP vehicle, police say.

According to Mounties, officers received a report of a dangerous driver in a Mercedes-Benz on Friday night in the area of Summit Drive and First Avenue.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers located the vehicle around 10 p.m. in the 100-block of Clarke Street in the West End.

“When a police officer initiated a traffic stop, a man exited the car and began yelling threatening comments before running away,” she said.

“The suspect then returned to his car and fled in it, crashing into a cement wall and a police vehicle in the process.”

Evelyn said the vehicle was spotted again a short time later. The Mercedes managed to avoid a spike belt set up by Mounties on Summit Drive, but two civilian vehicles weren’t so lucky.

“The suspect fled on foot again shortly after toward Mission Flats Road,” Evelyn said.

“With the assistance of the police dog service and crime reduction units, he was taken into custody after he ran into, then back out of the river.”

Evelyn said the suspect was taken to hospital for treatment, later released pending charges including dangerous driving. He was also ticketed under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Anyone with information or video can call police at 250-828-3000.