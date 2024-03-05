Some projects completed, others ongoing after past supplemental budgets approved by Kamloops council

Photo: Castanet Kamloops residents gathered in February to hear information from the city about this year's budget, including supplemental budget items. As council gets set to decide on this year's supplemental business cases, Castanet Kamloops reviewed the outcomes of past budget additions.

A new fund approved by Kamloops city council during last year’s supplemental budget process is helping to further a few improvement projects on the North Shore — including the installation of lighting, refreshed banners and signs.

With council’s committee of the whole poised to make initial recommendations on this year’s supplemental budget items during its Tuesday meeting, Castanet Kamloops reviewed the status of several approved business cases from past years, including the North Shore Public Realm Improvement Fund.

Jeremy Heighton, executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association, said the fund has accumulated about $500,000 since it was launched in 2023 — money funnelled from the city’s gaming reserve, not from taxation or from business membership fees.

Heighton told Castanet Kamloops while a couple of projects are in the works, the NSBIA is planning how it can use its new fund to lay down improvements as the city completes infrastructure projects in the area.

“Our goal would be, as we move forward, to make sure that we are investing the money from the public realm fund in concert with redevelopment activities, and/or restructuring activities around infrastructure over the next five to seven years,” he said.

More money for beautification

Supplemental budget items are business cases set apart from the rest of the budget because they represent a change in the level of a service being provided, or something entirely new.

The creation of the North Shore Public Realm Improvement Fund came forward during the 2023 budget season, and with council’s approval, the city set up an annual contribution of $250,000 from the gaming reserve for projects improving wayfinding, accessibility and community activation with additions like furniture and public art.

In 2023, council also approved a phased funding plan for city-wide streetscape and boulevard beautification, combining an annual contribution from the city’s asset management reserve with a 0.12 per cent tax increase in 2023 and a 0.08 per cent tax increase in following years.

The city’s civic operations division says the first phase of hardscaping improvements along Hillside Drive was completed in 2023, and another phase is scheduled for 2024. More boulevards will be eyed for improvements in 2025 and beyond.

More staff, fleet expenses

Kamloops Fire Rescue received approval from council last year to hire 10 firefighters to fully staff the Westsyde fire hall. In a report to a January council committee, the city’s fire chief said while it was early to quantify, an increase in response performance could be due to system reliability improvements from the addition of the Westsyde staff.

The staffing increase and some renovations to the fire hall cost $1.1 million in 2023, largely funded by a 0.83 per cent tax increase.

Last year, Kamloops council also approved $888,000, funded through taxation, to expand the Community Services division, looking to add 4.7 community services officers and two crew leaders.

Will Beatty, the city’s acting community services manager, said the two crew leaders have been secured, but CSO recruitment remains ongoing. He estimated this expansion is about 25 per cent complete.

“With our program being so sought out for, we usually lose staff to police agencies or other enforcement-related jobs in the province [and] federal government,” Beatty said in an email to Castanet Kamloops. “Hiring is always front of mind for us.”

The city added a full-time mechanic and a number of vehicles to its fleet after council approved a request last year to spend $670,000 from its working capital reserve and $251,250 through taxation to purchase four trucks for the parks division, five trucks for the community services division, and to hire the additional staff member.

Marquee sign delayed

Last year, council approved funding for a marquee welcome sign with the hope it could be set up in time for the 2023 Memorial Cup.

But, according to city staff, questions lingered around the sign’s design and location. A committee has since directed staff to bring back a revised project back at a later date.

The committee recommended earmarking the $90,000 initially approved by council for the future sign proposal, which will include input from Tk’emlups te Secwepemc.

Venture Kamloops was provided with $50,000 from the city’s gaming reserve last year in order to conduct an economic impact study.

Jim Anderson, executive director, confirmed the first portion of the three-phase study is in draft form, to be reviewed by the Venture Kamloops board next week. The final two parts are expected to be complete by the end of May.

Playgrounds, parks bolstered

The former council approved funding for a number of supplementary budget items in 2022, including $1.2 million for playground improvements, $900,000 of which was earmarked for Riverside Park.

Money came from a combination of asset management reserve funds, community works funds, and public donations. The new playground opened with much fanfare alongside an accessible splash park last May.

Joe Luison, the city’s assistant civic operations director, said in an email to Castanet that hard surface paths and low-impact play surfaces are just a couple of items which have been since added to community playgrounds like Bogetti Park, Sifton Tot Lot, Kinsmen South and Allan Powers.

New washroom facilities were constructed at Overlander Park last year, after council approved $700,000 for the project in 2022. Improvements to Norbrock Stadium, home of the Kamloops NorthPaws, have also been completed.

An urban wildlife management strategy received a $75,000 boost from the city's gaming reserve thanks to council’s approval in 2022. According to the civic operations division, a bear hazard assessment and human-bear conflict management plan has been completed, and the team has used the work template to create a draft urban wildlife management strategy, which is currently under review.

Climate action scaled back?

During the 2022 budget season, the former council approved a taxation-based strategy to fund initiatives laid out in the Community Climate Action Plan.

However, the annual 0.35 per cent tax increase may be scaled back — and later reviewed — by the current council in an attempt to lower this year’s tax rate.

Council members will discuss the 2024 supplemental budget items during Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting.

The final budget and tax rates will be adopted by council at a later meeting.