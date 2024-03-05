Repeat vehicle thief gets 22-month prison sentence for raft of offences

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A repeat vehicle thief has been ordered to spend nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of charges stemming from multiple incidents.

Travis Charles Crantz, 36, pleaded guilty Monday in Kamloops provincial court to 10 counts stemming from five separate incidents, including three counts of driving while disqualified, one count of vehicle theft and one drunk-driving charge.

Court heard Crantz was arrested on Highway 5A in the Knutsford area on Jan. 24, 2022, after police stopped a pickup truck that had earlier been stolen from outside a home near Merritt. Police found stolen property, knives and ammunition in the vehicle.

Crantz also admitted to stealing a vehicle from a parking lot outside a hospital in Williams Lake on April 15, 2023. On Feb. 6, 2023, he was caught driving a Dodge Challenger erratically in the Clinton area while bound by a driving prohibition, and on Feb. 19, 2023, in Quesnel he was caught driving again — that time while prohibited and drunk.

Crantz has 42 previous convictions on his criminal record, but court heard he has been doing well while in jail in recent months. He is hoping to attend an addictions treatment facility in the Lower Mainland upon his release.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett sentenced Crantz to a little more than 22 months in prison, to be followed by 12 months of probation. He was also ordered to pay $1,750 in fines and prohibited from driving for three years.

“It is clear to me that regardless of any steps he’s taken in custody, he still has much more work to do if he truly wants to break the cycle of offending," the judge said.

"It is also clear to me that until he has done that work, the sentence I impose must recognize the prevalence of the crimes that he’s committed. They are crimes that are so prevalent in our communities.”

Once he is given credit for time served, Crantz will have about three months remaining on his sentence.

He was additionally ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and handed a lifetime firearms prohibition.