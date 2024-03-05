Online petition calls for new transit route on Ord Road through North Kamloops, Brock

Photo: KTW File

A local school district trustee has launched an online petition urging the City of Kamloops to implement transit services on Ord Road, a proposal that would inevitably require approval from the ministry.

Jodhbir Kang, SD73 board of education trustee, said the petition will call on the City of Kamloops to implement a new bus route. The irony, Kang says, is that no route currently exists despite the fact the bus depot is located on the road.

“As Ord Road just keeps getting bigger and bigger because there's developments that just finished off at the end of Ord Road, and more housing potentially going in and there's businesses out there — this is something that really makes sense,” Kang said.

The petition, which had garnered more than 325 signatures as of Monday afternoon, said the implementation of a new bus route would ensure all residents on the road have equitable access to transportation services.

“My end goal is to keep it running until the end of March and then getting everything together and hopefully proposing or sending something to the City of Kamloops, council and mayor to maybe fast track this request,” Kang said.

Kang said a petition is also collecting signatures at the Kamloops Gurudwara Sahib Sikh Temple.

Connect airport to public transit?

Bill Sarai, Kamloops city councillor and president of the Kamloops Airport Authority Society, said a bus route through Ord Road could also connect the the airport to the transit system.

“It's disturbing to know that we're one of the few municipalities our size that don't have public transit to our airport,” Sarai said. “I know the airport will be one of the large employers that will be signing that petition.”

While a bus route could also loop through Tranquille Road, Sarai said a bus loop along Ord Road would help connect residents of the growing area to public transit.

He said Ord Road is also one of the fastest developing areas in Brocklehurst, with many seniors living in modular homes along the roadway who have been cutoff without available nearby transit.

“How do they get to their doctor's appointments? To get their groceries? To have a night out at Bailey's Pub or just go to Bright Eye? There's no bus service,” Sarai said.

“We're basically holding them hostage in their house unless they have a car or someone to come pick them up and drive them around.”

However, Sarai noted there are also higher priorities within Kamloops' transit system, adding he'd like to see services in the Pineview and Campbell Creek areas addressed first.

Sarai said transit expansions aren't a city council decision, and are based on priorities identified by city staff who submit annual proposals to the province which include expansion priorities.

Would need ministry approval

Jacob Burnley, transportation planner for the City of Kamloops, said there’s been an increased number of calls for service and transit inquiries for Ord Road.

He said transit expansion proposals are submitted annually to the province, and while a transit route along Ord Road is identified as a long-range planning item in the city’s Transit Future Action Plan, the expansion has been deferred by the province for the past two years.

Burnley said the annual reports to the province could include proposals for items not in the city’s action plan, meaning a transit expansion may be possible.

“We have the future action plan, which is our overarching guiding document, but our annual reports that we create out of that are flexible,” Burnley said.

“We can always add in other requests, whether it's Ord Road or the Kamloops Airport or whether it's adding service in another neighborhood that wasn't previously forecasted.”

Burnley said the city's current priority is to fill existing gaps, including improving on-time performance, reliability and efficiencies.

He said the area along Ord Road looks much different today than it did when the action plan was developed in 2020, and a number of studies would need to be conducted related to feasibility and costing to ensure an expansion would align with BC Transit guidelines.

“I know that BC Transit is working on their back end, as well with their government relations and planning team to move this forward as well and get some information that we can pass on to to council,” Burnley said.

He said a decision to look into an expansion along Ord Road would need to be made with BC Transit's planning team, senior management at the city, and with city council as well.