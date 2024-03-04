Kamloops RCMP search for suspects after violent armed car jacking

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down three suspects alleged to have stolen a truck at gunpoint and smashed it into a police vehicle before fleeing.

Police said officers received a report just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday that a person had been robbed at gunpoint while parked in an open area near Batchelor Drive and Lac Du Bois Road.

“The report was quite violent and included the presence of a firearm, a smashed window to gain access to the truck, and an assault with a weapon of its sole occupant,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP Detachment spokesperson.

“The suspects, two men and a woman, fled in a burgundy truck they had arrived in, along with the victim’s grey Ford F-150 pickup.”

Police said multiple officers responded to the report, locating the stolen truck near the Red Bridge. Mounties said the stolen vehicle then rammed a police vehicle before fleeing from the scene, injuring a police officer in the process. The officer is expected to recover.

The stolen truck was then abandoned on a roadway near St. Paul and McIntosh streets around 1:30 a.m., Mounties said.

Police dogs attended the scene but the suspects were not located. The truck was seized by investigators as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Before it was abandoned, the stolen vehicle was observed driving through the downtown core, including on Second Avenue, Nicola Street and Lorne Street, before it was ditched by the suspects, who may have been picked up by another vehicle nearby,” Evelyn said.

“We are asking the public and businesses in the area to please have a look at any dash camera or security video they have, to see if it captured anything that could help further the investigation.”

The recovered stolen vehicle is an early 2000s great Ford F-150 pickup with a white canopy. The suspects’ vehicle was described as an older style burgundy GMC pickup.

Police describe two of the suspects as male, 5-foot-10, wearing dark hoodies and one wearing a mask. A female seen in the stolen truck was described as having a small build and a multi-coloured jacket with images of different shapes.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.