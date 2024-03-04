Highway 5A south of Kamloops open after vehicle fire

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 5:33 a.m.

Highway 5A opened to single-lane alternating traffic overnight between Jackson Road and Beresford Road.

DriveBC's next update is scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday.

??#BCHwy5A is now open to single lane alternating traffic between Beresford Road and Jackson Road due to a vehicle fire. Next update time approx. 7am March 4th. #KamloopsBC #MerrittBC



??https://t.co/Er2yvZMULp pic.twitter.com/AR1xijKasc — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 4, 2024

ORIGINAL 8:00 p.m.

A vehicle fire has closed Highway 5A in both directions about 4 kilometres south of Kamloops.

According to DriveBC Highway 5A is closed between Jackson Road and Beresford Road for 2.9 kilometres.

An assessment is in progress and no detours are available.