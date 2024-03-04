229678
Kamloops  

Highway 5A south of Kamloops open after vehicle fire

Single-lane on Hwy 5A

UPDATE 5:33 a.m.

Highway 5A opened to single-lane alternating traffic overnight between Jackson Road and Beresford Road.

DriveBC's next update is scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday.

ORIGINAL 8:00 p.m.

A vehicle fire has closed Highway 5A in both directions about 4 kilometres south of Kamloops.

According to DriveBC Highway 5A is closed between Jackson Road and Beresford Road for 2.9 kilometres.

An assessment is in progress and no detours are available.

