Environment Canada forecasts damp and cool weather, temperatures to rise

Josh Dawson

The coming week is expected to start off damp and cool before warming across the Thompson-Okanagan region.

Environment Canada meteorologist David Wray said spotty precipitation and cool temperatures can be expected across the region during the beginning of the week.

“[Monday] looks like it'll be your highest probability of flurries and then I'd say starting Tuesday you're looking pretty dry and then a bit more sun peeping through,” Wray said.

“Then we're looking at a mix of sun and cloud for the bulk of the week.”

Monday and Tuesday are predicted to be the coldest days of the week, with a high of 2 C on Monday and a low of -7 C. Tuesday will reach a high of 3 C and an overnight low of -7 C again.

“Temperatures, maybe a couple of degrees below normal for this time of year. Daytime highs, say 4 C or 5 C, overnight lows 7 C,” Wray said.

“It does look like the trend is continued warming, especially towards the end of the week. We start looking at daytime highs getting up around the 8 C or 9 C mark.”

A 30 per cent chance of showers is forecast on Friday, with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

Cloudy skies and a chance of showers are forecast for the weekend.

