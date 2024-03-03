TRU to host events highlighting sustainable initiatives, goals

Photo: TRU Repair café fixer Bill Hadgekiss repairing a waffle iron.

Two events highlighting sustainability will be hosted on Thompson Rivers University's campus in honour of Sustainable Development Goals Week in Canada.

In a news release, TRU’s sustainability office said a sustainability social will be held in The Den in the university’s campus activity centre.

“Green Drinks is an informal, non-partisan gathering for people interested in sustainability issues,” the sustainability office said.

Students, professionals and activist are invited to join the event, converse and network over drinks. No registration is required but attendees must be of legal drinking age.

The social will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 5.

The university will also be host to a repair café, which sees volunteers from Transition Kamloops assess whether your item is reparable or should be recycled or disposed of.

Fixers at the café will diagnose any problems with your item and teach you how to carry out the repair if the item can be fixed.

“Repair Cafés are part of a growing international grassroots movement that aim to reduce waste, overconsumption and planned obsolescence,” TRU’s sustainability office said.

The café will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 5.

The two events are meant to highlight the United Nations 17 sustainable development goals, which TRU sustainability said were launched in 2015 as a call to action.

“They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth,” TRU’s sustainability said.

“All while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.”