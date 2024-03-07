Kamloops team earns top spot at Western Canada billiard championship in Alberta

Photo: Mike Friesen Zale Coty lines up a shot at the Western Canadian 8-Ball Championship in Edmonton.

A team of Kamloops pool sharks are the best in the west.

Representing the Kamloops Billiard Club, six members of The Lunch Money Crew won the WCVNEA Western Canadian Championship in Edmonton, held over three days in February.

Team members Zale Coty, Mike Friesen, Geoff Luis, Fred Camille, Nazmul Hoque and Riley Pochay, all of Kamloops, beat out 137 teams from across Western Canada to take home first place in the 8-Ball pool tournament.

The squad went undefeated in the tournament and took home a decent chunk of lunch money from the win — earning $4,850.

“We went in there as a first-year team, nobody knew who we were, and they certainly do now,” Friesen said.

The event was held at the River Cree Casino.

The Lunch Money Crew plays out of the Ragman Billiard League and is sponsored by the Westsyder Pub.

“We’re all good friends,” Friesen said. “Most of us play and practice together many times a week.”

They were one of just two teams representing B.C. at the tournament, the other being another from the Kamloops Billiards Club as well.

“Last year our team got second in the Western Canadians [Championship] and we just got second in the Vancouver Island 8-Ball Championship and now we just went to the Western Canadians and actually won the whole thing,” Friesen said.

Next up for The Lunch Money Crew will be the Canadian Cue Sports Canadian Championship, which will be held in Niagara Falls, Ont., from March 14 to March 17.

After that, Friesen said they plan to head to Las Vegas for another tournament in May.