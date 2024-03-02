Small fire near Chase knocked down quickly

Photo: BCWS A small brush fire popped up along Highway 1 near Chase Saturday morning.

Firefighters made quick work of a small wildfire that popped up off Highway 1 near Chase Saturday morning.

The fire was an estimated 0.009 hectares in size and was discovered at about 7 a.m., according to the BC Wildfire Service website. The fire was updated as under control just after noon.

The fire is suspected to have been human caused and was burning in the Chase Creek area.