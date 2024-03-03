Kamloops councillor calls for more equality in four pillar approach to drug addiction policy

Photo: KTW Kamloops city Coun. Bill Sarai.

A Kamloops city councillor says the provincial government needs to inject more resources and long-term investments into drug treatment and recovery rather than expanding harm reduction strategies that continue supplying drugs to those who are addicted to them.

There are four “pillars” to Canada’s drug and substance use strategy — harm reduction, prevention, treatment and enforcement.

Coun. Bill Sarai told Castanet Kamloops he does not believe the principles of treatment and enforcement are receiving as much attention as harm reduction and prevention.

“We need to support more treatment and enforcement. What I see as enforcement, it is the option of getting help,” Sarai said. "The best result of a consequence is getting that individual help. That helps them and our community."

His remarks come in response to recent comments from Kamloops-based medical health officer Carol Fenton, who expressed support for a review by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's of the prescribed safer supply program in B.C. Henry recommends the province increase the range of drugs available to include smokable fentanyl and other substances.

Henry's report said an "ethical analysis" of prescribed safer supply concludes that interventions to reduce certain or severe harms are justified, even if it means there may be "uncertain harms" to the broader population.

Focus on recovery wanted

Fenton said she thinks it's important to look at options to expand access to that program, noting it is only for people who are in medical treatment for substance use disorder.

“It’s reach is limited, but it's an important advancement,” Fenton said.

Sarai said he is not against the expansion of safe inhalation sites or hours, but wants to see Interior Health spend the same amount of effort and staff time to get people to kick their drug habit.

He told Castanet Kamloops he struggles to understand Fenton’s reasoning for expanding safe supply, noting that city council has had meetings with IH about the impact drug use has had on Kamloops streets and business corridors.

Sarai said he thought by now IH would be to a place where they would start supporting and putting resources into drug recovery treatment and enforcement.

“When do we ever get an announcement saying we've opened up a recovery centre?” Sarai said. “The process is still there to supply safe drugs, a place to do drugs to test your drugs — when are we ever going to get to a place where there's no drugs? That you're going to come here to get better.”

SILGA motion in the works

Fenton also told Castanet Kamloops she feels the rhetoric surrounding illicit drug use has gotten worse in the year since B.C. implemented a three-year pilot program decriminalizing the possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs for personal use.

Sarai said he feels the health authority would see more support in the city if it treated all four pillar principles the same.

He added he is working on Kamloops city council putting together a resolution at the upcoming Southern Interior Local Government Association convention to call on the province to start promoting and funding the pillars of treatment and enforcement to the same standard as prevention and harm reduction.

“When you only have a two legged chair, what's going to happen? It's going to fall over,” Sarai said.