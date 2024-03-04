Barriere's Paradigm Building Solutions to build new 30,000 square-foot facility

Photo: Contributed

Paradigm Building Solutions is getting ready to expand.

The Barriere business recently announced plans for the construction of a state-of-the-art, 30,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Louis Creek Industrial Park. The building will feature new manufacturing space, a warehouse and serve as the company’s new corporate headquarters.

“We are extremely thankful for the support, commitment and co-operation we have received from the district staff, mayor and council, and the community,” Paradigm CEO Philipp Gruner said in a press release.

“With just over 65 staff, we have become a major employer in the region, and we take pride in the fact that 99 percent of our manufacturing staff in Barriére are residents.

“This investment reinforces our dedication to the District of Barriere for years to come.”

Paradigm’s mission is to produce high quality, energy efficient and sustainable buildings, including the high energy-efficient StokedLiving development planned for Revelstoke.

Paradigm says its homes consume only 10 per cent of the energy compared to a conventionally constructed one.