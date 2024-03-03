Snow base below average at Sun Peaks as spring skiing underway

Photo: KTW File photo

There’s still plenty of snow and activities to be had in the remaining weeks of the Sun Peaks skiing season, according to the resort.

Sun Peaks received a higher than average snowfall through January with 98 centimetres falling, and February’s data is expected to show strong numbers, according to a news release from the resort.

Despite this, however, the resort says the overall alpine snow base is still lower than average, currently 157 cm (5.2 feet) in Sun Peaks, but it has beared no impact on day-to-day ski conditions.

“All terrain is open, coverage is fantastic, and temperatures are holding below zero — a perfect combo for ideal mid-winter ski conditions,” the press release from the resort stated.

“Sun Peaks is home to one of the most robust snow making programs in the province. With 27 snow guns, 17 staff early season, and 30 million gallons of water, we were fortunate to open our season on time in November and build up conditions before Mother Nature really turned on the white stuff in January.”

The staff have been adding more snow at lower elevations throughout February, to ensure a solid base for spring skiing.

The resort has a number of activities and event on the calendar through March before the skiing season wraps in early April.

Those events include Peak Pride, a weekend celebration of inclusion and acceptance packed with shows, events, and on-mountain parade that runs March 1 to March 3.

There is also the Garden Party Rail Jam, an open format rail jam on the terrain park set for March 17, the ‘What the Huck’ Knuckle Huck and Rail Jam on March 22 and HUB International Nancy Greene Festival from March 22 to 23 where more than 600 kids from across Canada plus their families converge for the largest Nancy Greene Ski League festival in Canada.

The on March 26 its the BC Snowboard Grom Series snowboard camp for ages eight to 14, and Elleboard Ladies snowboard camp on March 27, Sip, Savour & Ski Festival from March 28 to 31 where visitors can indulge in culinary journey amidst breathtaking mountain views, featuring A Taste of Brewhalla.

Finally there will be the Spring Fling Camp on April 5 and 6 followed by Wonder Weekend April 6 and 7 — the resort’s closing weekend celebrations including Retro Days, Slush Cup, Snow Way Down Bike Slalom and Top to Bottoms Run.