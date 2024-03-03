Kamloops author celebrates launch of new book sharing stories of resilience

Photo: Blair Kaplan-Venables

A Kamloops author is celebrating the launch of her latest book, which aims to inspire people struggling through tough times with stories of resilience — including some that are local.

Blair Kaplan-Venables’ book Resilient A.F.: Stories of Resilience was officially released on Friday and is already charting as a category best seller on Amazon.

She told Castanet Kamloops the independently published book is the second in a series.

“There are just under 50 stories of resilience from people around the world, all the way from Ghana to Kamloops, Romania, Bali, Ireland, all over North America,” she said.

“It’s all people sharing their stories of overcoming life’s greatest challenges. It’s a beautiful book and it’s meant to be a source of inspiration, because sharing your story of overcoming a challenge helps you heal.”

Kaplan-Venables said the book has been available online since the middle of last week.

“And we’ve started charting in some categories — were number one, three, eight,” she said. “It’s really cool. We’re hitting some top spots on Amazon right now.”

Kaplan-Venables said she will be in Los Angeles handing out the book as part of a gifting room at the Oscars later this month.

“The event is only for the media and celebrities,” she said. “I realized those are the right people to get the book into the hands of.”

The book features stories from five local contributors — Kaplan-Venables, Shannon Mitchell (general manager of Castanet Kamloops), Devin Gambler and Valerie Venables.

Kaplan-Venables said she’s hoping to get the book into local stores in the coming weeks.

For more information or to purchase a copy of the book, click here.