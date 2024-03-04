Violent Kamloops man gets bail after allegedly violating his house arrest conditions

Photo: KTW file

A violent Kamloops man who is alleged to have violated the terms of his house arrest has been granted bail while prosecutors work to put him back behind bars.

Jesse Evan James Fisher, 36, was in Kamloops provincial court on Friday after allegedly violating the terms of a conditional sentence order he received in August.

Fisher was sentenced to four months of house arrest and eight further months on a curfew after pleading guilty to two counts of assault and one count each of assault with a weapon and breach of a release order. He attacked employees at Winners and Tim Hortons, then pulled a machete on a Good Samaritan who confronted him while trying car doors on Nicola Street.

He is alleged to have violated the terms of that sentence numerous times in October and November by moving from shelter to shelter and not keeping his probation officer in the loop.

“Our ultimate intentions to seek the collapse of the CSO and to have Mr. Fisher serve the remainder of his sentence in custody,” Crown prosecutor Rebecca Smyth said in court.

Court heard Fisher, who suffers from addiction, was doing very well in the summer when he was sentenced, but relapsed while serving his sentence in the community.

Provincial court Judge Lisa Wyatt granted Fisher bail but warned him to behave, otherwise he might get the book thrown at him.

“It’s essentially a last chance in terms of bail,” she said.

“And how well you do on bail may well inform [whether he is jailed for the alleged CSO breach]. So it’s in your interest, obviously, to get clean and move toward a productive lifestyle, but also in terms of what happens with your sentence and your liberty.”

Lawyers will return to court next week to set a date for Fisher’s CSO breach hearing.