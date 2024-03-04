BCLC gives back with sizeable donations to Kamloops charities

Photo: BCLC A pair of cheques worth more than $19,000 will be put to good use by Kamloops charities benefitting from the BCLC employee-giving committee.

At its Kamloops headquarters in February, the committee presented the Y Women’s Shelter and Kamloops Food Bank with donations totalling $19,444 raised via the generosity of BCLC’s employees.

Each year, the BCLC committee dedicates its time to organizing various internal fundraising initiatives for employees to participate in such as raffles, silent auctions, 50/50 games and community lunches to raise money for employee-chosen charities in the Kamloops and Vancouver areas.

Mike Hays, Director of Finance at BCLC and member of the committee said it is committed to “generating win-wins for the greater good.”

“The employee-giving committee is thrilled to support the amazing work that these two organizations do in the community,” Hays said in a press release.

The women’s shelter received $9,005 to put towards home repairs and improvements to the shelter, including an Indigenous art installation while the food bank has been given $10,438 for food supplies.

“We are truly grateful for the sincere dedication and generosity of BCLC’s employees,” Kennedy Epp, community engagement and communications coordinator for Kamloops Food Bank said in the release.

“A donation like this from the employees at BCLC is meaningful beyond words,”Jacquie Brand, manager of the violence against women intervention and support services at the Y Women’s Shelter said in the release.

In 2023, BCLC’s employee-giving committee donated more than 300 hours towards fundraising on behalf of the Kamloops Food Bank and Kamloops Y Women’s Shelter.