One year in prison for Kamloops man who led Mounties on dangerous chase, crashed near hairpin

Photo: Sean Tennant Traffic was backed up on the Summit Connector on Sept. 1 after a vehicle crashed while fleeing from police.

A Kamloops man has been ordered to spend a year in prison after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed an SUV into a concrete barrier near the Summit Drive hairpin.

Andrew John Marlow, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breach of probation.

Court heard Marlow was behind the wheel of an SUV on Sept. 1 that was clocked by a Mountie at 85 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. The officer gave attempted a traffic stop but the SUV quickly accelerated to an estimated 100 km/h and ran a red light, narrowly missing two vehicles as they moved through the intersection.

The constable quickly called off the pursuit for public safety reasons, then came across the SUV crashed on the Summit Connector.

Marlow lost control while attempting a right-hand turn. The vehicle slid across the oncoming lanes and into the barrier.

Crown prosecutor Rigel Tessmann said Marlow then jumped out of the SUV and tried to get away.

“Mr. Marlow attempted to enter other vehicles that had lined up with the traffic,” he said. “He ran down the hillside and down the embankment and was eventually found by police having run down to the bottom of the hill.”

The breach charge was laid because Marlow was on probation at the time with a condition prohibiting him from occupying the driver's seat of any vehicle.

Tessmann said Marlow had only recently been released from jail at the time of the incident. He has been behind bars since his arrest.

Defence lawyer Vanessa de Jong said Marlow is a longstanding addict who has been doing well in jail. She said he has been accepted into a four-week welding course and has a job lined up with a Langley construction company upon release.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a 12-month jail sentence to be followed by two years of probation.

Once he is given credit for time served, Marlow will have about three months remaining on his sentence.