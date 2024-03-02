BC Interior Community foundation chips in to help Brock school band reach nationals

Photo: Castanet BCICF members Rae Nixon, Wenda Noonan, Colin Noble and NSBIA executive director Jeremy Heighton present a cheque for $3,000 to the Brocklehurst middle school band.

The BC Interior Community Foundation has chipped in a sizeable sum to help the Brocklehurst middle school band attend MusicFest Canada in Toronto, a national competition for top-performing bands slated to take place in May.

Representatives dropped off a cheque for $3,000 at the school, which will go towards paying the for myriad expenses associated with the trip.

The band now has about $10,000 left to raise, and has so far accumulated about $35,000 for the trip this spring.

The BC Interior Community Foundation supports charities and causes that are important within the region, and is a member of Community Foundations of Canada.